Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

