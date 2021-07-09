PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494,124 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.05% of PG&E worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 12,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

