Phala Network (PHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.72 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $144.91 million and approximately $38.72 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00903463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,334,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

