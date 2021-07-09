Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,334 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DaVita by 41.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.65 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

