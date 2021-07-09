Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.29 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.26 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

