Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

