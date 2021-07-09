Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 5,901 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.