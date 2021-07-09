Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

