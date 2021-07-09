Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,550 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,784. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

