Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $6.40 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. QuantumScape comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $113,554,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $92,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of QS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 116,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,772. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.21. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

