Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 297,250 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. Tronox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 21,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

