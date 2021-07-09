Pinz Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Pinz Capital Management LP trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,335 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 684,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,481 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

SPXU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,358. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

