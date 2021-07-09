Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $363.12 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $363.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00181477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,896,142 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

