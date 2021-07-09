Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pixelworks by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

