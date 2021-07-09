Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

PLYA opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,950,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.