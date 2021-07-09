Playtika Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Playtika had issued 69,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,876,500,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Playtika’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of PLTK opened at $22.53 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

