POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 361,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 306,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.