Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises about 1.7% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S&T Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Polaris worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,990. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

