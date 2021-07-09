Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PVG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.