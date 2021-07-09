PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03. PriceSmart has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $216,478.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,495 shares of company stock worth $13,878,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

