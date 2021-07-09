Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce sales of $25.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.71 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRST stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,976. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.