Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading Down 1.1%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.41. 7,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 92,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

