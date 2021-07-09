Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.