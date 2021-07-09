Profund Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

NYSE:PSA opened at $307.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

