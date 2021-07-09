Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CommScope by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

