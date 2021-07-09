Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $161.58 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

