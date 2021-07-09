Profund Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,898,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,148,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,930,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.45. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.