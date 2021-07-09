Prospector Partners LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

