Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

TARA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

TARA stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.