Provenire Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Provenire Capital LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 66.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.94. 32,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,326. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $463.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

