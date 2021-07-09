Provenire Capital LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Provenire Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.6% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.