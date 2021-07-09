Provenire Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,967,000 after acquiring an additional 270,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 2,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

