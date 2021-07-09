Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 243.60 ($3.18). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 243.40 ($3.18), with a volume of 282,410 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The stock has a market cap of £613.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

