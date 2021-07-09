Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

