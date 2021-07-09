Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,318 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

