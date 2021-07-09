Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 18,980 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

