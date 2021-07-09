Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $110.81 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -346.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

