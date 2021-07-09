Prudential Financial Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.