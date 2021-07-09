Prudential Financial Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 568.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 932,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,340,000 after acquiring an additional 792,545 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

