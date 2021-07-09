Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

