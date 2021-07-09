Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,786 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Bunge worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 121.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $11,019,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

