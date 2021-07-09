Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,257 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.