Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

