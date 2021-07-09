Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

