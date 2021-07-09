Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,774 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

