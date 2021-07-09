Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,365 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

