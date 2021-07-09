Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.33% of Pure Cycle worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $341.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

