PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0005

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $555,694.29 and $2,061.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.34 or 1.00095061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00039401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007346 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

