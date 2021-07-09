Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Boosted by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

NYSE AMG opened at $170.56 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

