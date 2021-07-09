Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$61.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.58.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$40.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.69. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$24.31 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -30.23.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

